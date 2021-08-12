Alanis Morissette (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

ALANIS MORISSETTE has joined the SOUNDBOARD of WE ARE MOVING THE NEEDLE, a nonprofit organization that aims to close the vast gender gap in the technical fields of the recording industry. MORISSETTE has invited the org to join her on her current tour celebrating 25 years of the GRAMMY-winning album, "Jagged Little Pill."

The non-profit organization will be featured in a pre-show video and have representatives at most stops on the tour to provide information about how to get involved. The U.S. leg of the tour, which also features GARBAGE and CAT POWER, kicked off last night in AUSTIN, TX and wraps up OCTOBER 6th in LOS ANGELES.

MORISSETTE joins founder, EMILY LAZAR, and previously announced SOUNDBOARD members such as BRANDI CARLILE, MAGGIE ROGERS, BRITTANY HOWARD, HAIM, VANESSA CARLTON, CHRSTINA PERRI, IMOGEN HEAP and LINDA PERRY, along with other prominent leaders in the music industry, who have signed on to bolster the number of women producers and recording engineers.

Commented LAZAR, also Chief Mastering Engineer for THE LODGE, “ALANIS opened the door for women to express themselves in both an assertive and beautiful way at a time when women were not welcome or encouraged to have a voice. Celebrating the accomplishments of 'Jagged Little Pill' could not be a better fit for our mission... I was immediately impressed by her artistry, and my admiration and respect for her grew exponentially after learning of her commitment to equity and inclusion by collaborating with women producers and engineers.”

