Jenean Glover (Photo: Twitter)

JENEAN GLOVER has been named the inaugural Executive Director for THE BLACKHOUSE FOUNDATION. She will spearhead the organization’s programming and facilitate growth through running global programs, liaising with sponsors, and engaging with constituents in a meaningful fashion while strengthening operations.

GLOVER will partner with Board Chair BRICKSON DIAMOND and work closely with the FOUNDATION’s Board, while providing leadership to the foundation’s day-to-day operations, specific projects, activations, and initiatives.

Commented GLOVER, "This new role will open doors to enhanced strategic partnerships and broaden the range of the underrepresented storytellers we will continue to empower with our signature programming for black creators. As our audience evolves, we will continue to expand our focus, advocating within the executive ranks and promoting inclusion in professional industry associations (i.e., AMPAS, WGA, etc.) We are inspired by the transformation taking place in multi-platform content and are excited to more fully welcome new digital, social media, gaming, animation and visual effects artists into our community of constituents."

With over two decades of entertainment industry experience building strategic partnerships in media and technology, GLOVER has consistently exceeded goals and helped uncover solutions in various leadership roles. Starting in the mailroom at the WILLIAM MORRIS AGENCY, she has worked as a talent agent, talent manager, business owner and entrepreneur. The CHICAGO native has overseen the careers of award-winning comedic talent and participated in the film festival circuit as a representative, panelist, and juror.

Commented BRICKSON DIAMOND, "As we approach our 15th anniversary, I am awestruck by the sense of possibility that comes with JENEAN GLOVER joining as our first executive director. From her experience starting in the WME mailroom to her recent completion of the M.S. degree program at the IOVINE and YOUNG ACADEMY at USC, she brings an incredible wealth of experience, insight, relationships and ability to innovate. This is not just an important moment for the BLACKHOUSE board and our constituents. Her return to the entertainment business in this seat is a cause for celebration for all those underrepresented creators working their way into and through this business."

The BLACKHOUSE FOUNDATION stands out as a bastion for the most influential and impactful Black writers, directors, producers, crew, actors and actresses throughout film, television, digital media, and beyond.

