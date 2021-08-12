Britney Spears (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

JAMIE SPEARS has agreed to step down as co-conservator of his daughter's multimillion-dollar estate, a major win for BRITNEY SPEARS, who has been fighting to remove him from controlling her finances.

Even as he argued that there were no “actual grounds for suspending or removing” him, JAMIE SPEARS acknowledged in a court filing it would be the right thing to do.

“Nevertheless, even as Mr.SPEARS is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,” the filing in LOS ANGELES SUPERIOR COURT states.

“So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. SPEARS intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

