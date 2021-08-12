Guzik, Onque & Reyes

ONErpm NYC revealed its mural, “Real Music Lives, by renowned artists SULIMAN ONQUE and CHRIS REYES. The mural, located inside the ONErpm NYC SOHO office, is a tribute to the legendary local music, people, and places that defined our global culture for over a century.

Said SULIMAN: “To capture the journey of Real Music and its history was powerful for me. From NEWARK to NEW YORK, from hip-hop to Salsa, you can feel the vibes. Music and art is everything! It was an honor to create this mural with my art brother, CHRIS REYES. Stay tuned, this is Sul NN!”

Added ONErpm NYC head JOE GUZIK, “'Real Music Lives' is an exciting example of the music intersecting with the art world. It’s the perfect inspiration for our artist partners and colleagues who work in our NYC office. I’m blown away that legends of the art world like SULMAN ONQUE and CHRIS REYES would share their talent with us.”

