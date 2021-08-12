Sold

FOREVER MEDIA's FM RADIO LICENSES, LLC is selling the licenses of Classic Country WLIE-A (WILLIE 100.1/1290) and Country WBGI-F (BIGGIE 100.5)/BELLAIRE, OH, Classic Rock WRQY (ROCKY 96.5)/MOUNDSVILLE, WV, Classic Hits WUKL (KOOL 105.5)/BETHLEHEM, WV, and W261DH/WHEELING, WV to CODY R. BARACK's OHIO MIDLAND NEWSGROUP, LLC for $365,000 and the real and personal property of the stations to MORNING STAR MEDIA LLC for $885,000. OHIO MIDLAND NEWSGROUP, LLC is in turn selling W235BX/COLLIERS, WV to FOREVER MEDIA's FM LICENSES, LLC for $10. The translator has a construction permit to move to TORONTO, OH.

In other filings with the FCC, JVC MEDIA OF FLORIDA, LLC is selling Talk WYGC (FLORIDA MAN RADIO)/HIGH SPRINGS, FL to ANTHONY BUCHER's HITMAKER MUSIC GROUP, LLC for $350,000.

VIC MICHAEL's CEDAR COVE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Spanish Religion KPHX-A/PHOENIX and K225CT/PARADISE VALLEY, AZ to JACOB GARCIA's LA HERMOSA RADIO LLC for $150,000 (half cah, half in a promissory note).

VIRGINIA TECH FOUNDATION, INC. has been granted an STA to operate WVTA/ROANOKE, VA at reduced power while awaiting approval of an antenna change to allow its new transmitter to achieve full power.

ROCK 10 4 U, INC. has requested a Silent STA for WGAF-LP/FAYETTEVILLE, GA after losing its site.

And PEACE AND JUSTICE CENTER has closed on the assignment of low power WOMM-LP/BURLINGTON, VT to THE BIG HEAVY WORLD FOUNDATION, INC.

