Q1 FY2022 Results

LIVEXLIVE's Fiscal 2022 first quarter again showed a big increase in revenue from the acquisition of PODCASTONE, up 269% year-over-year to $38.8 million; besides the boost from PODCASTONE and merchandising arm CUSTOM PERSONALIZATION SOLUTIONS, the "SOCIAL GLOVES" boxing event got some credit for the increase. But the company's net loss widened from $7.5 million to $8.05 million (-12 cents/basic and diluted share), blamed on the addition of more corporate personnel, stock-based compensation, music royalties, and cost reductions for the pandemic that were not in effect this quarter. Paid subscribers totalled 1,162,000 at the end of the quarter, up slightly from MARCH, and monthly average revenue per user was $3.38.

Chairman/CEO ROB ELLIN said that the outlook for all of the company's verticals is "improving" with the return of live music and the diversification of its revenue streams and decreasing reliance on subscriptions. "We continue to focus on the long-term objective of building and owning sustainable, valuable franchises in audio music, live music and events, podcasting/vodcasting, OTT, pay-per-view and livestreaming," ELLIN said.

LIVEXLIVE is raising its full-year Fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to $115-125 million, up $5 million from previous guidance.

