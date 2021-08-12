Thursday Recap, Friday Sessions

DON ANTHONY’s 33rd Annual MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP day one was a big success s YESTERDAY (8/12) at the SWISSOTEL in CHICAGO.

Among YESTERDAY's highlights, JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS kicked things off with the third annual AQ (air-talent) study.

McVAY MEDIA Pres MIKE McVAY lead this year's “RADIO ROUNDTABLE 2021 - RADIO BEYOND THE PANDEMIC” - Following one of the most uncertain times in our industry’s history, a panel of top radio executives offer a candid look at what talent and programmers can expect in the coming months. With scheduled guests: TONY COLES - iHEARTMEDIA, PAT PAXTON - AUDACY, GREG STRASSELL - HUBBARD RADIO and JON ZELLNER.

ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE leads the discussion on “WOMEN’S FORUM: BREAKING THE GLASS CEILING - AND BEYOND” - This panel tackled the continued challenges facing women in the industry when it comes to programming, taking on leadership roles, dealing with politics, and mentoring fresh new faces who are passionate about radio’s future. Scheduled guests include nationally syndicated, DANA CORTEZ – KKFR/PHOENIX, RILEY COUTURE – WITH (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON, DC, JOEY FORTMAN - KOIT SAN FRANCISCO, JULIA LEPIDI – WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO, HOLLY O’CONNOR – WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA BAY and ANGI TAYLOR – WCHI (ROCK 95)/CHICAGO

Other presenters include a 9:30a presentation from AMPLIFI MEDIA President STEVE GOLDSTEIN, at 11a the presentation of the “2021 KIDD KRADDICK AWARD” to KRBE/HOUSTON’s ROULA & RYAN SHOW.

At 12:45p it was the presentation of THE MIW ‘AIRBLAZER AWARD’ to DEDE McGUIRE.

TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA GROUP Pres. TRACY JOHNSON was on-stage at 2:30p with "10 KEYS FOR TURNING ‘GOOD’ SHOWS INTO ‘GREAT’ SHOWS" and BUZZ KNIGHT MEDIA Pres BUZZ KNIGHT was on at 3:30p with "TUNING UP YOUR BRAND ‘ETIQUETTE’"

Day Two!

9:00a - MASTERS OF THE MORNING 7 - An all-star cast of radio’s finest join for our 7th annual gathering to share more time-tested stories of success. With scheduled guests: JOHNNY MAGIC XL1067 ORLANDO, MOJO CHANNEL 955 DETROIT, PATTY STEELE - CBS-FM NEW YORK, WOODY, of the nationally syndicated ‘THE WOODY SHOW/LOS ANGELES and Special Guest LAINIE FERTICK of CRITICAL MASS MEDIA - Lead by iHEARTMEDIA’s DENNIS CLARK

10a - ‘THE CRUCIAL ROLE OF INNOVATION IN AN EVER-CHANGING BUSINESS - FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG will share timely and clever media innovations from a diverse array of teams and companies.

11a - MANAGING CONTENT IN A PC CHARGED WORLD - Thanks to an ever-growing onslaught of political correctness, top radio hosts and programmers alike are now tasked with adding protective measures to content both on and off the air.

1:30p - MAKING THE MOST OF CHANGE - During a time of constant change in our industry, a panel of top minds weigh in on getting the most out of every change, whether it’s more hats to wear, rebuilding a show or even a new owner.

3p - THE PEOPLE AND STORIES BEHIND SOME OF RADIO’S GREATEST SHOWS

See the full MSBC agenda, including FRIDAY’s sessions, here.

Register for MSBC here.

Register for a room at SWISSOTEL here.

