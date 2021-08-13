Management Change

MARKEL MEDIA Sports KFNS-A (590 THE FAN)/ST. LOUIS GM/host JOHN HADLEY has resigned effective TODAY (8/13), according to a report by DAN CAESAR in the ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH.

The station is in the process of being sold to ZOBRIST MEDIA LLC, a group headed by DAVE ZOBRIST, and current owner RANDY MARKEL told CAESAR that HADLEY's departure involved "poor communications" between HADLEY and ZOBRIST on financial matters involving "unconventional" deals arranged by HADLEY and approved by MARKEL. HADLEY, agreeing with MARKEL's assessment, added that he is also stepping away to take care of health issues he delayed addressing due to the pandemic.

MARKEL, who said HADLEY's resignation was HADLEY's own choice and was not requested, added that he thinks the new owners and HADLEY, who also hosts a sports betting show ("TAKE IT TO THE BANK") at 2p (CT) daily, "should work something out for him to stay because JOHN can be a big asset for the station" as sports gambling grows in prominence, but ZOBRIST said that the potential new ownership is "pursuing other options for that time slot.”

