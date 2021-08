Not A Super-Spreader...

City of CHICAGO health officials are saying that despite the huge crowds for the 4-day event beginning JULY 29, data says LOLLAPALOOZA 2021 was not a COVID-19 super-spreader event. Nearly 400,000 attended the 4-day event. City officials say only 203 total cases of COVID-19 are traced to LOLLAPALOOZA 2021.

PITCHFORK as more here.

