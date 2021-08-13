Coming September 26th

GABOUREY SIDIBE ("PRECIOUS," "EMPIRE") is starring in a new satirical scripted fictional podcast for REALM. The nine-episode "IF I GO MISSING THE WITCHES DID IT," written by PIA WILSON, will debut SEPTEMBER 26th with episodes released weekly on SUNDAYS. The show follows a writer (SIDIBE) who vanished after spending a SUMMER in WESTCHESTER, leading a podcaster (SARAH NATOCHENNY) to launch a search, investigating a series of voice memos in which the writer suspected a group of influencers of using magic.

REALM CEO MOLLY BARTON said, "We are thrilled to work with GABOUREY, whose portrayal of NEW YORK writer Jenna Clayton will make you not only laugh hysterically but also engage critically with issues of race, class, and capitalism.”

“I'm so excited to work with REALM on my first fiction podcast role! I was excited about this show as soon as I read PIA WILSON's writing," said SIDIBE. "It's really relatable and hilarious. After gathering a large library of shows I listen to, I’m excited to now be included in the library of other people who enjoy losing themselves in a good story."

REALM's upcoming podcast lineup includes the return of the "ORPHAN BLACK" spinoff "ORPHAN BLACK: THE NEXT CHAPTER" with TATIANA MASLANY; an original, "POWER TRIP," also starring MASLANY; and director JOHN CARPENTER and SANDY KING CARPENTER's slate of three new shows, "ROANOKE FALLS," "ANGEL TO SOME," and "FURNACE."

« see more Net News