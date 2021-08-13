Burger

iHEARTMEDIA ST. LOUIS VP/Sales MICHAEL BURGER is moving to the company's RALEIGH cluster as SVP/Sales, reporting to Market Pres, ALAN KIRSHBOM. BURGER’s move follows the promotion of another ST. LOUIS VP/Sales, LISA BALLANCE, to SVP/Sales at the company’s HUNTSVILLE, AL cluster (NET NEWS 8/12).

In ST. LOUIS, BURGER handled political advertising for iHEART’s MIDWEST zone of 12 markets. He previously worked as AE at CBS RADIO/ST. LOUIS, Sr. AE at FOX affiliate KTVI (TV) (FOX 2)/ST. LOUIS, and AE at ABC affiliate KMIZ-TV (ABC 17)/COLUMBIA, MO.

The RALEIGH cluster includes Top 40 WDCG (G105), Alternative WDCG-HD2- W237BZ (ALT 95.3), Country WNCB (B93.9), Classic Rock WRDU and News-Talk WTKK.

“MICHAEL has a proven record of winning,” said KIRSHBOM. “Having held virtually all sales roles since joining the industry, his experience will help him lead our team of champions to even greater success.”

“The opportunity to join this accomplished team in RALEIGH, a team that is reshaping the way we help clients tell their stories, and also leaning into the ever-evolving audio/digital/events/data space, is exhilarating,” said BURGER. “My appreciation goes to iHEART RALEIGH for welcoming me with open arms and my family and I are beyond excited to make RALEIGH our new home.”

« see more Net News