L to R: Earls, Brown, Gray, and Sony Music Publishing’s Rusty Gaston

KANE BROWN’s VERSE 2 MUSIC, a SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING joint-venture, has signed singer/songwriter LEVON GRAY. Co-writer of BROWN’s upcoming radio single, “One Mississippi,” GRAY says he’s grateful to be joining the VERSE 2 team. “I just love making music that can make memories,” he said. "The guys at VERSE 2 are on the same page, so I’m just grateful to GOD and them.”

“LEVON wowed us from his first co-write, and after getting to know him as a person, he continues to wow us with his graciousness and work ethic,” said VERSE 2 MUSIC partner KENT EARLS. “We’re excited to help achieve all of his hopes and dreams."

