Heading To Court

Three major broadcasting trade organizations have appealed the FCC’s order on disclosures of foreign government-sponsored programming to a federal court. The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB), MULTICULTURAL MEDIA, TELECOM AND INTERNET COUNCIL (MMTC), and NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) filed the petition with the U.S. COURT OF APPEALS for the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA Circuit arguing that the new requirements are “unnecessary and overly burdensome,” requiring broadcasters to do independent research with anyone with whom they have a lease agreement, even if the programming is non-controversial, like religious shows or infomercials.

The organizations also assert that the problem is mostly with satellite and cable channels (like RUSSIA’s RT) and social media, although an issue has arisen with RUSSIA’s SPUTNIK NEWS leases of radio stations in WASHINGTON and KANSAS CITY. In addition, the filing complains that the FCC’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking did not ask a single question about the broad scope of broadcast station leases, and thus gave no notice that leases were the focus of its proceeding.”

A statement from the NAB, MMTC and NABOB read, “NAB, MMTC and NABOB are deeply concerned with the FCC’s misguided attempt to develop uniform rules for disclosing foreign government-sponsored programming. The Commission’s decision to require broadcasters in all circumstances to investigate the source of leased programming exceeds its statutory authority, is arbitrary and capricious and violates the First Amendment. Broadcasters strongly oppose foreign interference in American elections, but the Commission’s order fails to even address this core objective. We look forward to presenting our case in court.”

« see more Net News