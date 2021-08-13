Paxton, Sottolano

PAT PAXTON is exiting as AUDACY's Chief Programming Officer after 21 years with the company, and JEFF SOTTOLANO has been promoted to EVP/Head of Programming. The moves were announced in a memo FRIDAY (8/13) from CEO DAVID FIELD to the company's staff.

PAXTON joined what was then ENTERCOM as OM at WQSX (STAR 93.7)/BOSTON after serving as National Programming Dir. at NATIONWIDE COMMUNICATIONS. SOTTOLANO has been serving as EVP/Programming at AUDACY since 2020, and was SVP/Programming and VP/Programming before that. He joined the company with its acquisition of CBS RADIO in 2017.

In the memo, FIELD called PAXTON "a key leader in the organization for the past 21 years, spearheading programming and playing a critical role in helping us build many of the industry’s greatest brands." He praised PAXTON for "steady, decisive leadership and thoughtful insights."

On SOTTOLANO's promotion, FIELD called him "a veteran team member" who "has played an important leadership role overseeing a number of initiatives and many key elements of our programming," including changes in the company's News programming and the debut of the sports betting BETQL NETWORK. He added that SOTTOLANO will oversee the programming leadership team including SVP/Programming DAVE RICHARDS, VP/News BILL SMEE, VP/Sports MATT VOLK, and format VPs, as well as working closely with the Music Initiatives and Live Events department, and SVP/Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN and SVP/Promotions and Experiences CHAD FITZSIMMONS.

