Celebrating The 30th Anniversary of 'The Black Album'

Premiering on AUGUST 20th, "The METALLICA Podcast: Volume 1 – The Black Album" will be released in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the band’s self-titled fifth LP aka "The Black Album", which was released on AUGUST 12th, 1991. The podcast’s weekly episodes will explore the stories behind and the legacy of the band's best-selling album.

With eight episodes, "The METALLICA Podcast: Volume 1" will also celebrate the SEPTEMBER 10th release of METALLICA’s remastered "Black Album." Chronicling the making of "The Black Album", the podcast will feature everyone that created the most successful album of the past 30 years — and explore its ongoing cultural impact. Besides the band's current members, nearly 40 others, including former bassist JASON NEWSTED, producer BOB ROCK, studio and touring personnel, music critics, fellow musicians, friends, and more will be featured.

Listen to the trailer HERE.

