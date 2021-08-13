Morris (Photo: Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville)

COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's MAREN MORRIS is set to guest host ABC's "JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!" this MONDAY (8/16) at 10:35p (CT).

KIMMEL is taking the summer off from the show to spend more time with his family, and has been using guest hosts since JULY 5th. This is not the first hosting break that KIMMEL has taken from the show, as he also took a break last summer as well. A variety of special guests have been filling in this summer, including ARSENIO HALL, WANDA SYKES, NICK KROLL, DAVID SPADE, ANTHONY MACKIE and many more.

For next day streaming and more information, click here.

« see more Net News