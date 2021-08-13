'Eagles' On Vinyl

MOBILE FIDELITY SOUND LAB will present all six of the EAGLES' '70s studio albums on the imprint's ULTRA DISC ONE-STEP format for vinyl

Strictly limited to 7,500 copies and pressed at RTI (RECORD TECHNOLOGY, INC.) from the original master analog recordings, the band’s first two platinum-selling studio albums, "EAGLES" (1972), and "Desperado" (1973), will be reissued through RHINO ENTERTAINMENT on MOF SUPERVINYL. MOBILE FIDELITY’s ULTRADISC ONE-STEP 180g 45RPM 2LP collector’s edition pays tribute to the significance of both albums and enhances the experience for generations to come.

Said EAGLES Catalog Curator RICHARD F.W. DAVIS, “These records are classic for a reason, and they deserve to be presented in the best possible formats. The MoFi process, with its purist high-fidelity approach to committing the original tapes to disc, represents a way of going beyond the standard vinyl to bring a truer experience to the listener.”

'EAGLES' will be available AUGUST 15th and "Desperado" on SEPTEMBER 15th, both featuring premium packaging and gorgeous presentation housed in a deluxe box, with special foil-stamped jackets and faithful-to-the-original graphics that illuminate the splendor of the recordings.

Developed by NEOTECH and RTI, extraordinarily expensive and extremely painstaking to produce, MOF SUPERVINYL's special proprietary compound allows for the creation of cleaner grooves that are indistinguishable from the original lacquer and provides the closest approximation of what the label’s engineers hear in the mastering lab.

Commented MOBILE FIDELITY SOUND LAB VP JOSH BIZAR, “We are extremely proud that MOBILE FIDELITY SOUND LAB has been chosen to work with the EAGLES and RHINO ENTERTAINMENT to produce the definitive versions of these six albums from one of the world’s most iconic bands. Our team has developed technological advances that allow our engineers to get more from the original master tapes, delivering the finest sonic presentations possible to music lovers and audiophiles. While everyone who loves music knows these songs backwards and forwards, listening to these new remasters on our ONE-STEP 45RPM SUPERVINYL format will be like hearing these albums for the first time.”

Established by dedicated audiophiles, MOBILE FIDELITY set out to offer faithfully reproduced high-fidelity recordings that would complement the numerous advances occurring in high-end audio playback delivery systems. Previous reissues include BOB DYLAN's "Blonde On Blonde," MILES DAVIS' "Kind Of Blue," DONALD FAGEN's "The Nightly," MARVIN GAYE's "What's Going On," DIRE STRAITS' "Brothers In Arms," SANTANA's 'Abraxas," HARRY NILSSON's "NILSSON Schmillson," PAUL SIMON's "Still Crazy After All These Years," and CAROLE KING's "Tapestry," among others.

The limited, numbered-edition copies of the reissued LPs of "EAGLES" and "Desperado" are available for pre-order here and here.

« see more Net News