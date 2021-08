Bay Area Radio Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021

The BAY AREA RADIO HALL OF FAME's (BARHOF) Class Of 2021 was announced last month via a video presentation hosted by BEN FONG-TORRES (BARHOF 2010) and KIM WONDERLEY (BARHOF 2011), along with museum director LEN SHAPIRO, direct from the CALIFORNIA HISTORICAL RADIO SOCIETY's headquarters at RADIO CENTRAL in ALAMEDA, CA.

Here are the inductees:

Program Host (Music Format): JACK KULP, LAMONT & TONELLI, PAUL "LOBSTER" WELLS

Program Host (Talk Format): PETER B. COLLINS

Newscaster: HOLLY QUINN

Sportscaster: MARTY LURIE

Legend: TOM CAMPBELL

Pioneer: DENNIS TERRY

Specialty: DANA JANG

Management: BILL LUETH

Engineering: ERICK STEINBERG

Legendary Station Award: KOME (98.5) "The KOME Spot"/SAN JOSE, CA





