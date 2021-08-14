-
Audacy Has Openings In Promotions & Sponsorship Departments
by Roy Trakin
August 16, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
AUDACY is looking for qualified candidates for openings in its Promotions & Sponsorship department, according to VP Promotions & Experiences JOSH PEARLMAN. Here are the listings for the open positions:
- Regional Promotion Manager - MIDWEST (based in CHICAGO and working with CHICAGO, MADISON, WI, MILWAUKEE and MINNEAPOLIS)
- Regional Promotion Manager - CENTRAL (working with KANSAS CITY, ST. LOUIS and WICHITA)
- Regional Promotion Director, Lead (based in ATLANTA and working with ATLANTA, CHATTANOOGA and MEMPHIS)
- Regional Promotion Director (working with ATLANTA, CHATTANOOGA and MEMPHIS)
- Regional Promotion Manager - TEXAS/NOLA (working with AUSTIN, DALLAS, HOUSTON and NEW ORLEANS)
- Project Manager, Sponsor Strategy – Central Team (this is a national role)