Launching Today

Effective TODAY (8/16), GEN MEDIA PARTNERS has announced the launch of its new Radio Network Sales and Affiliate Sales division, G NETWORKS, replacing SUN BROADCAST GROUP.

G NETWORKS, with offices in NEW YORK CITY, CHICAGO, CLEVELAND, and WEST PALM BEACH, FL, is a full-service audio network company that is already engaged with over 250 million listeners each month through over 4,000 affiliated radio stations drawing upon an existing portfolio of high-quality audio services, produced features, research services, entertainment, sports, news, and programming.

G NETWORKS President and Managing Partner of GEN MEDIA PARTNERS noted, “Evolution isn’t possible without change. It is with this ethos that we have upped the commitment and engagement of our radio division and are focusing on what is now vitally important to advertisers and stations in the current media environment. With an eye to the future, we intend to both invest in and transform the future of audio.”

In its new configuration, G NETWORKS offers an extensive portfolio of highly targeted networks, each of which has its own USP, unique selling proposition, and solid national footprint with an emphasis on top-market coverage and extensive reach.

Chief Revenue Officer RICH BAUM explained, “Our team at G NETWORKS are not just ad sellers, they are truly solutions providers. With a concentration now on developing partnerships and providing integrated marketing engagements that are scalable and measurable, we will aggressively pursue national full-service marketing initiatives that will meet advertisers’ need to reach, engage, captivate and impact their consumers every day.”

Under the new structure, RICH O’BRIEN is G NETWORKS’ Chief Development Officer and will be calling on his long track record of success and relationship building to the Affiliate Solutions team, commenting, “The G NETWORKS affiliate team provides comprehensive and custom solutions focused on audience growth and development for stations, producers, and hosts. I am excited to develop new avenues of revenue growth as we build and execute multi-tiered results for our partners that will reach an unparalleled level of success.”

