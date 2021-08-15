Staysniak, Bowen

"BIG JOE" STAYSNIAK has exited mornings at EMMIS Sports WIBC-HD2-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS and the station's COLTS and PACERS Insider KEVIN BOWEN is taking over from STAYSNIAK and departed PD JEFF RICKARD on the station's morning show. RICKARD recently left the station to join AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON as Brand Manager (NET NEWS 8/3).

Station management told the INDIANAPOLIS STAR that STAYSNIAK, a former COLTS, CARDINALS, CHIEFS, and BILLS lineman, was no longer with the station and sister News-Talk WIBC in a statement that added, "We would like to thank Big JOE for his many contributions to EMMIS since he joined WIBC in 1998." STAYSNIAK was suspended in 2020 for racially-charged comments in the wake of GEORGE FLOYD's killing (NET NEWS 6/5/2020); he apologized and returned to the air after a week, and EMMIS' statement made no reference to the incident, concluding that STAYSNIAK "was always a fan favorite, and his knowledgeable insights and affable nature will be missed by his coworkers and listeners. We wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter."

BOWEN joined THE FAN as a reporter and digital content producer in 2017; he previously wrote for the COLTS website.

