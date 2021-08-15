Phillips

KRISTINE (KRIS) PHILLIPS, owner of News-Talk WFOY-A-W271CJ/ST. AUGUSTINE, FL passed away THURSDAY (8/12). She was 61.

Beginning her career as a TV newsreporter at ABC affiliate KATV/LITTLE ROCK and adding a meteorology degree along the way, PHILLIPS moved to WASHINGTON as Communications Dir. for a SENATE committee and cp-founder with former husband KEVIN GEDDINGS of a public relations and poliical advertising firm. Moving to ST. AUGUSTINE, FL in 2008, she bought WFOY and WAOC and added FM translators for each.

PHILLIPS recently filed an application to sell WFOY to LOCAL MATTERS BROADCASTING for $1,000 and sold WAOC-A/ST. AUGUSTINE, FL and W243AW/MIDDLEBURG, FL to GOOD TIDINGS TRUST, INC. (WAY RADIO) for $199,000 earlier in 2020.

A celebration of life is scheduled for SUNDAY (8/22) at the FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER in ST. AUGUTINE; donations in lieu of flowers may be nade to the Food Pantry at the FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER by clicking here.

« see more Net News