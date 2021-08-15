Additional Signal

Former News-Talk KFTK-F (FM TALK 97.1)/ST. LOUIS PD JEFF ALLEN and market veteran JOE RUSCH's EPIC STL has added another frequency for its News-Talk station NEWSTALKSTL with a simulcast of west suburban KNBS/BOWLING GREEN, MO, owned by GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING, owner of the station through which NEWSTALKSTL feeds its programming, KLJY-HD2/ST. LOUIS. KNBS flipped from a simulcast of Christian Pop KQBS (BOOST RADIO)/POTOSI-ST. LOUIS on AUGUST 9th; NEWSTALKSTL is now heard on KNBS, KLJY-JD2, and FM translator K270BW/ST. LOUIS.

“This expansion gives people in some of the fastest-growing areas in the ST. LOUIS region another way to discover the station, listen to our lineup and join the conversation,” said ALLEN. “Bottom line, we want to make it easy to listen to us.”

“The reception from the community has been amazing,” said RUSCH. “The positive response has given us the confidence to expand with 94.1 and we have some other things coming, as well.”

« see more Net News