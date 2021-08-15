Quake Relief Fundraising

SALEM RADIO NETWORK is raising funds for an organization providing food for victims of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck HAITI on SATURDAY (8/14).

SALEM's SRN NEWS and TOWNHALL NEWS launched a campaign this weekend to spur donations for FLORIDA-based Christian nonprofit FOOD FOR THE POOR; SALEM's News-Talk syndicated hosts MIKE GALLAGHER, ERIC METAXAS, SEBASTIAN GORKA, HUGH HEWITT, and CARL JACKSON will join the effort TODAY (8/16).

SRN V.P./News & Talk Programming TOM TRADUP said, “For over 35 years FOOD FOR THE POOR has had boots on the ground in Haiti, and their teams are uniquely qualified to distribute food to earthquake-devastated areas of HAITI through their network of local churches.”

