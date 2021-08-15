Better Than Ezra

Alternative-Rock Band BETTER THAN EZRA celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the APRIL 13th, 1996 release of FRICTION BABY with two sold-out live shows from the HOUSE OF BLUES in their native city of NEW ORLEANS, LA, this weekend (8/13 & 8/14). SATURDAY NIGHT's performance was live streamed via VEEPS.COM. All COVID protocols were in full force, requiring attendees to show proof of full vaccinations, or a negative COVID test within a 72 hour period of the shows.

The album FRICTION BABY, named after a television interview with KEITH RICHARDS of the ROLLING STONES, when asked how he and MICK JAGGER stayed together for so long, his answer was "Friction Baby," contains notable hits for the NEW ORLEANS band like "Desperately Wanting," "Normal Town," "King of NEW ORLEANS," and "Long Lost."

After playing the album in its entirety, the band charmed the crowd with other hits like "Good" and "In The Blood." The band which has been together for over 30 years is expected to put out new music this year and will embark on a tour in late AUGUST with COLLECTIVE SOUL. Click here for tour dates.

