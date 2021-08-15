Jeff Kelly

BENZTOWN West Coast Commercial Production Director, died last FRIDAY in LOS ANGELES at the age of 50. JEFF joined BENZTOWN in JANUARY and had just recently moved to L.A. to work in the company's GLENDALE, CA, studios.

KELLY became a radio geek listening to SCOTT SHANNON, JEFF GONER and MARK & BAIRN growing up in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. He started his radio career in 1994 at K-MIX/KHJ, in his hometown of LANCASTER, CA. Following that, he moved across town to then-number-one COUNTRY FM 103.1 TPI in 1995. In 1996, Jeff headed to CHEYENNE, WY, where he joined the team that launched 97.9 KING FM/100.7 KOLT FM, where he earned his PD stripes..Success followed in NORTHERN COLORADO and later in ALBUQUERQUE, NM, where he joined iHEARTMEDIA in early 2016. It was there he made the decision to shift the direction of his career from programming to production. During his four years as Production Director at IHEARTMEDIA ALBUQUERQUE, JEFF won nine NEW MEXICO BROADCASTING AWARDS, sweeping every category for which he was eligible on more than one occasion. JEFF joined forces with production teams in five other major/large markets across the SOUTHWEST to form the WESTERN DIVISION PRODUCTION CENTER. This collective pioneered a process of sharing resources -- voices, sounds, styles, and time -- which would evolve into iHEARTMEDIA's "PRODUCTION CENTER," now the companywide standard for handling production.

In JANUARY, JEFF Took his dream job as West Coast Commercial Production Dir. for BENZTOWN and YAMA NAIR, which brought him home to SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA just weeks ago, when he moved to L.A. with his fiancee, MELISSA. Throughout his life, JEFF was incredibly proud of his Irish heritage, hosting multiple I9RISH events and festivals as MC and rarely missing one if it was nearby. A passionate MANCHESTER UNITED soccer fan, JEFF was also excited about getting back to surfing upon his move back home. Above all, Jeff was a proud father of three grown children, JORDAN, CHRISTINA and DARIAN.

BENZTOWN President DAVE "CHACHI" DENES commented, "We are deeply saddened we were not able to spend more time with JEFF and we will miss him very much. He was incredibly energized and excited about working for BENZTOWN and his recent move to L.A. from ALBUQUERQUE, and his positive attitude and tremendous talents were inspiring. His production, writing and VO skills were among the very best in the business and I am incredibly grateful for his contributions to our company, the Commercial Production Department and YAMANAIR. The entire BENZTOWN team sends our deepest condolences to JEFF's fiancee, MELISSA, his children, JORDAN, CHRISTINA and DAMIAN and his parents, JOE and LINDA."

Details about funeral/memorial arrangements are forthcoming. Listen to JEFF's impressive commercial production and VO demo here.

