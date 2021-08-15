Robinson

After stepping away from mornings at iHEARTRADIO AC KDGE (STAR 102.1)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH after three years at the end of 2020 to focus on his syndication business, JPR MULTIMEDIA (NET NEWS 1/12), JEREMY ROBINSON will be back on the air in the market effective TODAY (8/16). LKCM MEDIA GROUP Country KTFW (92.1 HANK FM)/FORT WORTH, TX picks up his show for evenings. KTFW also simulcasts on KTWF (95.5 HANK FM)/WICHITA FALLS, TX

HANK FM PD MARK PHILLIPS said, “JEREMY is a proven major market personality, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join the HANK-FM family!” The station's night shift previously had been voice tracked by a part timer.

Added ROBINSON, “When I got the call from MARK PHILLIPS stating he had a daypart to fill, I said, ‘Let’s get to work!’ For the past year I have worked closely with mentor, friend and coach MIKE McVAY on gaining more control over my brand and how best I can contribute to this industry I love so much. My company’s slogan is ‘Big talent; local focus.’ What we’re creating is not voice tracking. It’s outsourced entertainment.”

