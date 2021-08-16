Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Rodrigo Holds Top Two Spots; Duncan Laurence Top 10; Dua, Camila Top 15; Five Songs Enter Top 20

* OLIVIA RODRIGO spends a 4th week at #1 with "good 4 u" while "deja vu" remains in the #2 spot for a 2nd week

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER continue to move toward the top 5 in their sixth week on the chart with "Stay" at 6* and are +2388 spins

* DUNCAN LAURENCE has now gone top 10 at two formats as "Arcade" goes 14*-10* and is up 858 spins

* DUA LIPA goes top 15 with "Love Again," rising 16*-13* and +462 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO hits the top 15, up 19*-15* with "Don't Go Yet," up 442 spins

* Five songs move into the top 20 this week, led by THE WEEKND's "Take By Breath" - which surges 29*-16* is up 3835 spins

* LIL NAS X & JACK HARLOW vault 23*-17* with "INDUSTRY BABY," up 1411 spins (and over 3600 the last two weeks)

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK and SILK SONIC are top 20 in their second week with with "Skate," rising 27*-18* - up 1974 spins this week (and over 4000 the last two weeks)

* Newcomer TAI VERDES goes 21*-19* with "A-OK," up and +328 spins

* POST MALONE has another top 20 hit with "Motley Crew" moving to #20

* MANESKIN surges 33*-23* with "Beggin," up 902 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO third song on the chart, "Traitor," leaps 32*-24* and is up 871 spins

* LIZZO has the top debut at 29* with "Rumors," featuring CARDI B with 2181 spins

* MASKED WOLF enters at 38* with "Say So"

* Debuting at 39* with "People Watching" is CONAN GRAY

* SEB debuts at 40* with "Seaside Demo"

Rhythmic: Roddy Ricch Holds #1; Khaled/Lil Baby/DaBaby Top 3; Doja Cat/The Weeknd Top 5; BIA, H.E.R. Top 15

* RODDY RICCH grabs a 4th week at #1 with "Late At Night"

* DJ KHALED goes top 3 with "Every Chance I Get," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, up 4*-3* at +330 spins

* DOJA CAT and THE WEEKND go top 5 as "You Right" leaps 6*-4* and is up 599 spins

* BIA goes top 15 as "Whole Lotta Money" moves 16*-14* and is +206 spins

* H.E.R. leaps into the top 15 as well with "Come Through," featuring CHRIS BROWN, up 18*-15* and is +177 spins

* LIL NAS X and JACK HARLOW vault into the top 20, up 21*-17* with "INDUSTRY BABY," up 523 spins

* WIZKID goes top 20 as "Essence," featuring TEMS, moves 23*-19* and is up 462 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK AND SILK SONIC are just outside the top 20, moving 25*-21* with "Skate" at +609 spins

* THE WEEKND vaults 40*-26* with "Take My Breath," up 773 spins

* LIZZO scores the debut at 33* with "Rumors," featuring CARDI B, with 693 spins

* BRENT FAIYAZ enters at 34* with "Wasting Time," featuring DRAKE, up 194 spins

* BAZZI comes aboard at 35* with "I Like That" - up 184 spins

* SMILEY has the final debut at 39* with "Over The Top," featuring DRAKE at +252 spins

Urban: Rod Wave Takes Top Spot; Moneybagg Yo Top 3; Megan Top 5; Wizkid/Tems, H.E.R/Chris Brown Top 10

* ROD WAVE scores another chart topper, moving 2*-1* with "Tombstone," up 793 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO goes top 3 with "Wockesha," rising 4*-3* and is up 1062 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION hits the top 5 with "Thot Sh*t," up 9*-4* and is +538 spins

* WIZKID goes top 10 as "Essence," featuring TEMS, moves 13*-9* and is up 497 spins

* H.E.R. and CHRIS BROWN go top 10 with "Come Through," up 12*-10*

* BRENT FAIYAZ and DRAKE are nearing the top 10, up 367 spins and moving 14*-11* with "Wasting Time"

* YOUNG BLEU and CHRIS BROWN go 19*-16* with "Baddest" - up 471 spins

* POP SMOKE and CHRIS BROWN are teamed up on "Woo Baby," up 39*-25* and are +554 spins

* LIL NAS X and JACK HARLOW score a big debut at 30* with "INDUSTRY BABY," up 503 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK AND SILK SONIC debut at 32* with "Skate" at +508 spins

* BLUEFACE and OB BOBBY BILLIONS debut at 39* with "Outside (Better Days)"

Hot AC: Sheeran New #1; Olivia 'good' Top 3; Duncan Rises; Olivia 'deja' Top 10; Kid Laroi/Bieber Top 20

* ED SHEERAN's "Bad Habits" takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* and are +410 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO goes top 3 with "good 4 u," moving 4*-3* and is +529 spins

* DUNCAN LAURENCE - who went top 10 this week at Top 40, rises 10*-7* at Hot AC with "Arcade," up 412 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO now has two in the top 10 at Hot AC too as "deja vu" goes 11*-10* and is +329 spins

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER leap into the top 20, up 22*-19* with "Stay," up 393 spins

* A huge 31*-21* move for THE WEEKND with "Take My Breath" - up 867

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK and SOUL SONIC go top 25 with "Skate," up 29*-25* and are +439 spins

* There were no debuts this week at Hot AC

Active Rock: Zero 9:36 New #1; Volbeat Runner Up; Chevelle Top 10; Seether Top 15; Architects Top 20

* ZERO 9:36 take the top spot, jumping 2*-1* with "Adrenaline," and is +85 spins

* VOLBEAT are now the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Wait A Minute My Girl," at +87 spins

* CHEVELLE enter the top 10 with "Mars Simula," up 11*-10* and are +60 spins

* SEETHER goes 18*-15* with "Wasteland," up 161 spins

* ARCHITECTS move 22*-20* with "Dead Butterflies," up 40 spins

* Two songs just outside the top 20 are up triple digit spins

* IRON MAIDEN go 25*-21* with "The Writing On The Wall," up 121 spins

* Moving up 152 spins and rising 29*-22* is AYRON JONES with "Supercharged"

* GRETA VAN FLEET surge 40*-28* with "Built My Nations" - up 148 spins

* STARSET have the top debut - entering at 33* with "Infected"

* DIRTY HONEY come aboard at 36* with "The Wire" at +71 spins

Alternative: Modest Mouse New Chart Topper; Twenty One Pilots Runner Up; The Offspring Go Top 10 In 4th Decade!

* MODEST MOUSE take over the top spot with "We Are Between," moving 2*-1* and are +87 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS are the runner up with "Saturday," moving 3*-2*

* An amazing accomplishment this week for THE OFFSPRING

* This week they go top 10 with "Let The Bad Times Roll" - now having top 10 hits in the format in four straight decades

* THE MAINE surge into the top 15 with "Sticky," up 16*-11* and +151 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS go top 15 with "Making A Fire," rising 17*-15* at +120 spins

* BILLIE EILISH go top 20 with "NDA," leaping 22*-18* and are +198 spins

* WALK THE MOON also hit the top 20 with "Can You Handle My Love?," up 24*-20* at +56 spins

* LINDA LINDAS have the top debut at 35* with "Oh!" at +314 spins

* MOD SUN debuts at 40* with "Karma" at +41 spins

Triple A: Mayer Lands Chart Topper; Vance Joy Top 3; Dennen Top 5; The Marias Top 10

* JOHN MAYER takes over the top spot with "Last Train Home," up 2*-1* and +73 spins

* VANCE JOY goes 4*-3* with "Missing Piece," up 30 spins

* BRETT DENNEN enters the top 5 with "See The World," rising 6*-5* and is +30 spins

* THE MARIAS hit the top 10 with "Hush," up 12*-10* - up 65 spins

* THE RECORD COMPANY vault 18*-11* with "How High," and are +98 spins

* JON BATISTE goes top 15 with "Freedom," leaping 16*-15*

* BRANDI CARLILE goes top 20, rising 21*-16* with "Right On Time" at +71 spins

* COLD WAR KIDS is top 20 with "What You Say" is up 22*-20*

* LUCY DACUS debuts at 27* with "Brando"

* MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD enter at 29* with "Good Day For A Good Day" at +42 spins

* JADE BIRD enters at 30* with "Now Is The Time"

« see more Net News