Debuts Today

The ST. LOUIS market has gone from one to no less than four conservative News-Talk stations on the FM dial in the last month, the latest convert coming TODAY (8/16) with the launch by iHEARTMEDIA of a News-Talk lineup on KMJM as 104.9 THE PATRIOT, flipping from R&B MAJIC 104.9, which has moved to the station’s HD2 channel. THE PATRIOT will be local in mornings and will serve as a clearing spot for mostly PREMIERE NETWORKS shows the rest of the day.

JAMIE ALLMAN, last heard on crosstown AUDACY News-Talk KFTK (FM TALK 97.1)/ST. LOUIS, posted on FACEBOOK SUNDAY (8/15) that he will be hosting mornings on the station. ALLMAN was fired by KFTK in 2018 after he posted a tweet suggesting PARKLAND survivor DAVID HOGG be sexually assaulted with a “hot poker.”

The new station's lineup includes ALLMAN 5-9a (CT), PREMIERE's GLENN BECK, CLAY TRAVIS & BUCK SEXTON, SEAN HANNITY, and JESSE KELLY, RAMSEY SOLUTIONS" DAVE RAMSEY, and WESTWOOD ONE's RED EYE RADIO.

Market Pres. JOHN R. BECK said, “ST. LOUIS is excited to welcome a talk radio station featuring the latest news, opinions, and discussions from a conservative point of view that isn’t afraid to engage with the other side. 104.9 THE PATRIOT will deliver all of that and more every weekday.” There are three other conservative talk stations on the FM dial in ST. LOUIS, including AUCACY News-Talk KFTK (FM NEWSTALK 97.1), EPIC STL's KNBS-KLJY-HD2-K270BW (NEWSTALKSTL), and west suburban KLUQ (REAL TALK 93.3).

