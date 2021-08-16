Good Read

NUVOODOO's CAROLYN GILBERT & LEIGH JACOBS note, "CAROLYN was chatting recently with a neighbor who observed that she avoids using the supermarket self-checkout lane because she doesn't want to put the checkers out of work. Of course, as Carolyn points out, that same neighbor uses ATM's rather than going to the bank and uses GOOGLE to find phone numbers rather than calling directory assistance - other examples of automated solutions displacing workers.

"Forgive us the nostalgia of remembering the supermarket checkers and bank tellers of our parents' and grandparents' generations. Maybe you're old enough to remember being given a treat by a supermarket checker or a bank teller while the checker or teller helped your parent or grandparent. And for decades, DJ's have aired great music playlists while giving out community info, weather, jokes, gossip and prizes while introducing the music. In this analogy, services like Spotify are automated music-delivery solutions that have the potential to put more DJ's out of work.

"In banking and grocery stores, these automated solutions offer convenience and time savings for consumers. In radio, the added value that DJ's can bring to the listening experience should help counterbalance the greater commercial inventory stations carry compared to the new digital channels. But if people believe that stations are automated and inaccessible, these notions of friendly, familiar hosts fade away."

Read the full post here.

« see more Net News