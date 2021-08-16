Chesnutt (Photo: Music City Media)

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to Country artist MARK CHESNUTT and his wife, TRACIE, who are battling COVID-19. Their diagnosis comes on the heels of CHESNUTT’s recent back surgery, which forced the cancellation of his JULY, AUGUST and SEPTEMBER shows as a result of an expected nine-to-10-week recovery period (NET NEWS 7/7).

The singer shared the news on social media late last night (8/15), writing, “I am currently on the mend from my back surgery. But while doing so, my wife TRACIE and I have tested positive for COVID-19! Thank you all for the continuous prayers!”

The ’90 hitmaker notched eight #1 singles and a dozen other Top 10 hits between 1990 and 1998, when he was signed to MCA NASHVILLE and sister label DECCA.

