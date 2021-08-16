Cavanaugh (Photo: Art Vuolo)

Former FLINT, MI radio personality and manager PETER C. CAVANAUGH died FRIDAY (8/13) at 79 in OHIO.

CAVANAUGH, who began his career at WNDR-A/SYRACUSE, served two stints as a host at WTAC-A/FLINT in its Top 40 days, the second including a promotion to PD/MD. In between, he worked as PD at KSO-A/DES MOINES. Later, he became GM at WWCK/FLINT and was promoted to EVP/COO at parent REAMS BROADCASTING, working from its TOLEDO office. CAVANAUGH also wrote a book, "LOCAL DJ."

