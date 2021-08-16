Part Of New UMG Chinese Expansion

UNIVERSAL MUSIC CHINA, a division of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, and REPUBLIC RECORDS have launched REPUBLIC RECORDS CHINA. The new label is REPUBLIC's first international label division. REPUBLIC, founded by brothers and chief executives MONTE and AVERY LIPMAN, is home to some of music's biggest stars, including TAYLOR SWIFT, ARIANA GRANDE, DRAKE, THE WEEKND and POST MALONE.

REPUBLIC RECORDS CHINA will focus on signing and developing the next generation of Chinese music and C-pop talent. The BEIJING-based label will be led by Managing Director TONY WEN. WEN reports to UMGC Chairman & CEO SUNNY CHANG.

REPUBLIC RECORDS founder Chairman & CEO MONTE LIPMAN commented, "We’re thrilled to see the launch of REPUBLIC RECORDS in CHINA led by the brilliant leadership team of TONY and SUNNY. This initiative recognizes the extraordinary growth in the Chinese marketplace, and the palpable influence which has made a tremendous impact on our industry worldwide."

UMG EVP/Market Development ADAM GRANITE added, "I’d like to thank MONTE, AVERY and REPUBLIC RECORDS for their support, as we welcome REPUBLIC RECORDS CHINA and TONY to the UMG label family. We are incredibly excited for REPUBLIC to become a new force synonymous with the best in Chinese music, just as the REPUBLIC brand is seen as a trusted mark of quality around the world."

The establishment of REPUBLIC RECORDS CHINA is part of UMG establishing a new multi-label structure in CHINA, featuring REPUBLIC RECORDS CHINA, EMI CHINA, POLYGRAM RECORDS CHINA and UNIVERSAL MUSIC CHINA. The move marks an acceleration of its local artist investment by the labels.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC CHINA will be relaunched under the leadership of Managing Dir. GARAND WU. The label will also continue to represent UMG's international artist repertoire in CHINA.

EMI CHINA relaunches with MEI YEH as Managing Dir. She'll continue to serve as Managing Dir. of UNIVERSAL MUSIC TAIWAN.

POLYGRAM RECORDS CHINA relaunches with DUNCAN WONG serving as Managing Dir. WONG is also Managing Dir. of UNIVERSAL MUSIC HONG KONG.

Clockwise From Top: Tony Wen - Garand Wu - Mei Yeh - Duncan Wong

« see more Net News