Tom On The Mend

"THE BOB & TOM SHOW" host TOM GRISWOLD is in an INDIANAPOLIS hospital recuperating from heart valve replacement surgery.

GRISWOLD went into the hospital for a valve repair operation but doctors determined that a replacement was necessary. In a press release, the show reports that GRISWOLD is "resting comfortably and ordering the hospital staff and his children to fetch things like Starbucks iced tea regularly." GRISWOLD will be off the air for "several weeks" and plans to return via a home studio.

Get well wishes may be sent to getwell@bobandtom.com.

