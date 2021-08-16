Mason

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40/R KLIF (HOT 93.3)/DALLAS taps MASON as wakeup host. She is a popular social media personality and influencer, with over 287,000 followers on TIKTOK.

PD SID KELLY said, “After searching the country, we kept coming back to MASON and her unique skill set. MASON has experienced success at the highest levels in producing engaging content, and she understands how to effectively build her radio listenership through social media. We’re thrilled to welcome MASON to Mornings on HOT 93.3 and know our listeners will love what they hear.“

MASON remarked, “Rarely am I at a loss for words, but I can’t explain how excited I am to be joining the team at HOT in the great city of DALLAS. As it turns out, being a very famous, talented and beautiful TIKTOK model isn’t the lucrative future I had imagined! Seriously, I am looking forward to waking up DFW every weekday morning.”

