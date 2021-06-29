Positive COVID Cases

More than 160 cases of CORONAVIRUS in WASHINGTON state have been linked to attendees of the recent WATERSHED MUSIC FESTIVAL at the GORGE AMPITHEATRE, the GRANT COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT revealed on FRIDAY (8/13).

Some 28,000 people filled the GORGE, in GEORGE, WA, for the three-day outdoor Country music festival, held JULY 30th – AUGUST 1st, and headlined by DIERKS BENTLEY, TIM McGRAW and THOMAS RHETT (NET NEWS 6/29). It marked the state’s biggest concert since the pandemic hit more than a year ago, according to THE SEATTLE TIMES.

GRANT COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT Communicable Disease Coordinator LAINA MITCHELL said, “The outbreak is the first one traced to an outdoor entertainment event since the lifting of statewide COVID-19 prevention measures at the end of JUNE.”

Festival organizers issued a statement of their own on FRIDAY noting that they “worked to ensure all recommended guidelines from local officials were followed, and at this time less than 1% of attendees have tested positive."

