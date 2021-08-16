The Bluebird Cafe (Photo: Carla Sloke / Shutterstock.com)

Famed NASHVILLE venue THE BLUEBIRD CAFE will require proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test administered within 48 hours upon entry to the venue, effective this FRIDAY, AUGUST 20th. These restrictions apply for all patrons and staff. Performers have until SEPTEMBER 16th comply.

The BLUEBIRD CAFE closed due to the pandemic in MARCH of 2020 and reopened last month, on JULY 16th.

The venue will not accept at-home negative COVID-19 tests, only those administered by a healthcare provider. The venue is also recommending, but not requiring, masks.

"We are joining many other local venues in making the health and safety of our staff, songwriters and customers our highest priority," the BLUEBIRD CAFE told THE TENNESSEAN, echoing a similar statement posted to its TWITTER account.

The BLUEBIRD "joins other NASHVILLE music venues like EXIT/IN, THE 5 SPOT and CITY WINERY, among others, who are implementing COVID-19 restrictions as the delta variant continues to surge in TENNESSEE," reports THE TENNESSEAN.

