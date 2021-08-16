Inks New Deal With Warner

MADONNA and WARNER MUSIC GROUP have put together a new partnership including an agreement for her entire catalog. 2022 marks MADONNA's 40th anniversary of her recording debut. The deal includes her entire SIRE/MAVERICK/WARNER catalog and her three most recent studio albums, which will become part of the WARNER catalog in 2025. The deal includes 17 studio albums plus singles, soundtracks, live albums and compilations.

In 2022, MADONNA will begin to release personally curated deluxe editions of many of her albums plus special event releases and more. WARNER MUSIC/Global Catalog, Recorded Music Pres. KEVIN GORE will lead the team overseeing the releases.

The deal was put together by MADONNA’s longtime manager GUY OSEARY at MAVERICK, ALLEN GRUBMAN of GRUBMAN SHIRE MEISELAS & SACHS P.C., her business manager RICHARD FELDSTEIN of NKSFB, and WARNER MUSIC GROP/Recorded Music CEO MAX LOUSADA.

Madonna said: "Since the very beginning, WARNER MUSIC GROUP has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration. They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years."

GUY OSEARY added, "Over the past 30 years, I’ve been fortunate enough to meet and spend time with many of MADONNA’s incredible fans, and this new partnership will bring to fruition what so many of them have been patiently waiting for: a celebration of her groundbreaking catalogue. My partner, SARA ZAMBRENO, and I are working closely with WARNER MUSIC GROUP to bring new life to these iconic works."

MAX LOUSADA commented, "We’re honored to be forming a dynamic new partnership with an incomparable superstar whose influence on our musical and artistic landscape is immense and immutable. MADONNA has changed the course of pop and dance music, while taking live performance to new heights of drama and invention. At the same time, she uses her fame to amplify some of the most important social issues and movements of our time. Constantly and fearlessly challenging convention, her four decades of music are not only an extraordinary body of work, but a playbook for creative and cultural evolution."

On OCTOBER 8, MADONNA will be releasing her documentary film, MADAME X, exclusively on PARAMOUNT+.

