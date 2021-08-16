Your Gridmaster

Is your podcast where it needs to be in terms of audience awareness and content value? AMPLIFI MEDIA's STEVE GOLDSTEIN has categorized the entire podcast industry into four quadrants on a "Grid of Pain" to help you determine whether you're on the right track.

In a post at the AMPLIFI MEDIA website, GOLDSTEIN places all podcasts on a grid, with the scales representing low-to-high awareness and subjective content value, with the ideal being ranked high on both scales but most podcasts falling on the low end of each. The four quadrants include low awareness and value ("The Swarm," where most podcasts reside); High awareness but low quality ("Let's Do a Podcast," also where many podcasts hosted by those with large social followings land); High value but low awareness ("The Hopefuls"); and the ideal quadrant, "The Superstars."

Read the piece and GOLDSTEIN's advice by clicking here.

