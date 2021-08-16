The Judds (Photo: Kristin Barlowe)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION revealed at a livestreamed press conference this morning (8/16) that RAY CHARLES, THE JUDDS, and musicians EDDIE BAYERS and the late PETE DRAKE will be this year’s inductees into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME.

THE JUDDS will be inducted in the Modern Era category, CHARLES will be posthumously inducted in the Veteran Era category, and drummer BAYERS and pedal steel player DRAKE both in the category of Recording and/or Touring Musician Active Prior to 1980, which has two inductees as a result of a tie. BAYERS, a recording musician for 58 years, is the first drummer ever inducted into the HALL OF FAME. DRAKE is the first pedal steel player to be inducted.

The livestream was hosted by HALL OF FAME member REBA McENTIRE.

