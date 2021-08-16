Dave Grande

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KKFM/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO has appointed DAVE GRANDE their new Afternoon host and Promotions Director, replacing JONATHAN PELETIS, who recently took a job outside of radio. GRANDE was most recently on-air and Promotions/Live Event Coordinator for FULL POWER RADIO in HARTFORD, CT.

CUMULUS MEDIA COLORADO SPRINGS OM and KKFM PD BOBBY IRWIN said, "We believe we have found the perfect fit to complement our incredible team on KKFM. DAVE comes with a Rock radio and promotional background, plus a ton of ideas and a passion for living in COLORADO.”

GRANDE said, “It is a really exciting time to join KKFM. We have an amazing team with BOBBY IRWIN captaining the ship. Can't wait to take this already great product and help make it even better."

