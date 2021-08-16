Top 10

PROGRESSIVE took the top spot on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for AUGUST 9-15, with iHEARTRADIO promos jumping all the way from 12th place to second; more iHEARTRADIO promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL remained in fifth place, and another set of iHEARTRADIO freebies, for the "AFTERSHOCK" podcast, debuted in sixth place. Last week's leader, INDEED, fell to fourth place, behind BABBEL, which held in third position,

The top 10:

PROGRESSIVE (#2 last week; 49922 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO (#12; 49898)

3. BABBEL (#3; 48806)

4. INDEED (#1; 46368)

5. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#5; 38841)

6. AFTERSHOCK PODCAST (--; 35453)

7. ZIPRECUITER (#11; 32954)

8. GEICO (#6; 32481)

9. WENDY'S (#10; 31867)

10. GRAINGER (#8; 30556)

