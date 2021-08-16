Funding Local School Projects





iHEARTMEDIA has kicked off iHEARTRADIO BACKTOSCHOOL, a fundraising campaign to support public school teachers in the UNITED STATES in partnership with DONORSCHOOSE, a national education nonprofit.

iHEART's national campaign kicked off today and runs through FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 across iHEART's Top 40 stations. The goal is to drive listeners and fans to DONORSCHOOSE to fund local classroom projects. A series of radio ads featuring artists and influencers, including JASON DERULO, TATE MCRAE, ALESSIA CARA and SABRINA CARPENTER as well as iHEARTRADIO personalities RYAN SEACREST, ELVIS DURAN and MARIO LOPEZ urging fans to join in the support of local schools by contributing to the teacher requests on the DONORCHOOSE site.

OSMO, a tech-powered education company, has agreed to match listener donations up to $50,000.

DONORSCHOOSE founder CHARLES BEST commented, "We’re heading into what could be the most important back-to-school season in recent history. This partnership with OSMO and iHEART will help enrich the education of students in schools across the country and empower teachers to start the year even stronger."

iHEARTMEDIA MARKETS GROUP Pres. HARTLEY ADKINS added, “iHEART's commitment to the community, especially this back-to-school season, extends to our teachers, students and families. iHEARTRADIO BACKTOSCHOOL was developed to help distribute essential classroom resources to the students who need them the most. iHEART has a long history of working with DONORSCHOOSE to address the specific needs of local classrooms and we are grateful to OSMO for their shared vision that learning is a universal right and for their generous match contribution."

You can click here to support a classroom project with iHEARTRADIO BACKTOSCHOOL.

