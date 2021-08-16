First Podcast From New Network

Investigative journalist ROBERT EVANS has launched a podcast network with iHEARTMEDIA. COOL ZONE MEDIA is launching TODAY (8/16) with the first daily installment of EVANS' existing formerly-weekly podcast "IT COULD HAPPEN HERE," focusing on climate change.

EVANS has previously produced several progressive podcasts in partnership with iHEARTMEDIA, including "BEHIND THE BASTARDS" and the fictional scripted podcast "AFTER THE REVOLUTION." Among additional podcasts coming from COOL ZONE MEDIA are "ASSAULT ON AMERICA," a look at the JANUARY 6th insurrection (debuting in SEPTEMBER), and new projects from BRIDGET TODD, JAMIE LOFTUS, CHRISTOPJER WONG, and GARRISON DAVIS, plus the existing podcasts "HOOD POLITICS" with JASON "PROPAGANDA" PETTY and "Q CLEARANCE: THE HUNT FOR QANON," hosted by JAKE HANRAHAN. EVANS is serving as Head of Content for the new network, with SOPHIE LICHTERMAN as Head of Creative.

“Remember when the world didn't feel like it was coming apart? Neither do I,” said EVANS in a press release. “COOL ZONE MEDIA won’t mince words: we are currently living through the collapse of the known and the birth of a new unknown. This new network will chronicle the journey and provide advice and access to those voices trying to build a better future.”

“We are excited to launch COOL ZONE MEDIA to help elevate vital political voices and viewpoints that are so often overlooked,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “With a combined 100 million plus downloads across ROBERT’s current iHEARTRADO podcasts, the appetite for this unfiltered brand of investigative journalism is clear, and we know COOL ZONE MEDIA's content creators will inspire thought-provoking conversation as ROBERT and the team work to illuminate some of the most complex issues within the rapidly changing global political landscape.”

