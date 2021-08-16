Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for AUGUST 9-15 showed downloads increasing 3% from the previous week but remaining down 17% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from AUGUST 10, 2020 to AUGUST 15, 2021 was -18% for Arts, -23% for Business, -6% for Comedy, -56% for Education, -18% for History, -21% for News, -13% for Science, -23% for Society & Culture, -13% for Sports, and +21% for True Crime..

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was +8% for Arts, +10% for Business, -3% for Comedy, -2% for Education, -4% for History, +6% for News, +5% for Science, +4% for Society & Culture, +3% for Sports, and -7% for True Crime.

