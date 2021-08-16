Consent Decrees

Two subsidiaries of NEWS-PRESS & GAZETTE CO., PIKES PEAK TELEVISION, INC., licensee of News-Talk KRDO-F/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, and PIKES PEAK RADIO, INC., licensee of News-Talk KRDO-A/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.

As with the FCC's previous Consent Decrees for public file violations, the agreements require the licensees to create and implement compliance plans but do not assess fines.

