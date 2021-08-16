-
Montana AM Getting New Owner
by Perry Michael Simon
August 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM (PT)
SUN MOUNTAIN, INC. is assigning News-Talk KHDN-A/HARDIN, MT to MONTANA RADIO BROADCASTING COMPANY LLC for no monetary consideration.
In other filings with the FCC, TOWNSQUARE LICENSE, LLC has applied for an STA to operate KCHH/WORDEN, MT with reduced power due to transmitter issues.
And A.P.P.L.E. SEED, INC. has closed on the transfer of low power WACF-LP/BROOKFIELD, MA to APPLE COUNTRY RADIO, INC. for $1.