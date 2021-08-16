AM (But Not Cash) Changes Hands

SUN MOUNTAIN, INC. is assigning News-Talk KHDN-A/HARDIN, MT to MONTANA RADIO BROADCASTING COMPANY LLC for no monetary consideration.

In other filings with the FCC, TOWNSQUARE LICENSE, LLC has applied for an STA to operate KCHH/WORDEN, MT with reduced power due to transmitter issues.

And A.P.P.L.E. SEED, INC. has closed on the transfer of low power WACF-LP/BROOKFIELD, MA to APPLE COUNTRY RADIO, INC. for $1.

« see more Net News