MISSOURINET Senior Capitol Reporter BRIAN HAUSWIRTH is joining ZIMMER News-Talk KSSZ (93.9 THE EAGLE)/COLUMBIA, MO as News Director and will appear on the station’s “WAKE UP COLUMBIA.” HAUSWORTH, who joins THE EAGLE on TUESDAY (8/17), had been with MISSOURINET for five years and previously worked as Assignment Editor at crosstown ABC affiliate KMIZ-TV (ABC 17) and in radio at KMZU/CARROLLTON, MO, KTRS-A/ST. LOUIS, KRES-A-KWIX/MOBERLY, MO, and other stations. He also served as a spokesman for the MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS and MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES.

“We’re thrilled to have BRIAN HAUSWIRTH be part of our ZIMMER NEWS NETWORK,” said OM JEREMY WASHINGTON. “BRIAN shares our vision for excellence in broadcasting and will strongly enhance our award-winning local news coverage in MID-MISSOURI.”

“ZIMMER COMMUNICATIONS has a great commitment to local news,” said HAUSWIRTH, who also anchors college football scoreboards at LEARFIELD and will continue to do so for broadcasts of MIZZOU, ALABAMA, TEXAS TECH, PURDUE, and WYOMING games. “I’m excited to join 93.9 THE EAGLE’s award-winning staff, and grateful for this opportunity.”

