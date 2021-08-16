Audacy Takes Home 9 Awards

The SOUTH CAROLINA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (SCBA) celebrated its 2021 STATE TELEVISION AND RADIO (STAR) winners over the weekend. The STAR Awards recognize the exceptional accomplishments of the SOUTH CAROLINA stations and their broadcast professionals. Winners were honored at the SCBA STAR Awards event in COLUMBIA, SC on SATURDAY, AUGUST 14th.

Winners were chosen by a panel of judges from the SCBA who review submissions in various categories of radio and television. SCBA serves as the voice for South Carolina Radio and Television stations by providing educational resources for members, communicating essential information to the public, and lobbying for legislation that supports broadcasters’ commitment to serving their communities.

Click here for a full list of the winners.













