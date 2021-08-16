More Support For Tax Certificate Program

A consortium of seven diversity organizations has joined the call for CONGRESS to pass the bills seeking to revive the FCC's Minority Tax Certificate Program offering incentives to encourage minority and female ownership of broadcast stations.

The letter, signed by the MULTICULTURAL MEDIA, TELECOM & INTERNET COUNCIL, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS, LEAGUE OF UNITED LATIN AMERICAN CITIZENS, the HISPANIC FEDERATION, the NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE, the UNITED STATES BLACK CHAMBERS, and ASIAN AMERICANS ADVANCING JUSTICE and sent to the leadership of the HOUSE and SENATE, echoed the NAB and state broadcasters' associations' call for support and passage of H.R. 4871, the Expanding Broadcast Opportunities Act of 2021, introduced by Reps. G.K. BUTTERFIELD (D-NC) and STEVEN HORSFORD (D-NV), and S. 2456, the Broadcast Varied Ownership Incentives for Community Expanded Service Act (Broadcast VOICES Act), sponsored by Sens. GARY PETERS (D-MI) and BOB MENENDEZ (D-NJ).

"Supporting these pieces of legislation would eliminate barriers and create new opportunities for women, people of color and socially disadvantaged individuals to own local TV and radio stations," the letter asserted, adding that the tax certificate program in effect from 1978 to 1995 "was an effective mechanism for bringing more people of color into station ownership," increasing minority ownership by 550%.

